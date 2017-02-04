Slingers turn on the style against Kaohsiung Truth

Forward Ng Han Bin scores four three-pointers in the final period, and 22 points overall, to secure victory for the Singapore Slingers.

KAOHSIUNG TRUTH SINGAPORE SLINGERS 66 84

The Singapore Slingers enjoyed a winning start to the Year of the Rooster, when they beat Kaohsiung Truth 84-66 in Taiwan yesterday to extend their lead at the top of the Asean Basketball League table.

Despite playing their last game on Jan 15, Neo Beng Siang's men showed little rust to go 9-2 in wins and losses ahead of tomorrow's top-of-the-table clash with the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions at the OCBC Arena.

"We watched their last two games, which they won, and knew that they relied on zonal defence, so we worked on a game plan to counter that and the players were disciplined enough today to execute it," Neo told The New Paper in a phone interview yesterday.

While the Truth went on a 9-0 scoring run midway through the first quarter, Slingers ended that period 28-22 up and went into half-time with a 49-33 lead.

The Taiwanese side reduced the deficit to 64-57 with a storming third quarter, where they outscored the Singapore outfit 24-15.

But forward Ng Han Bin buried four three-pointers in the final period, and 22 points overall, to secure victory for the Slingers.

Neo said: "We wanted to come out in the second half even stronger, but we got sloppy and had miscommunication in the third quarter.

"I am very happy, though, that five of my players reached double digits in points this game."

TWO GAMES IN THREE DAYS

The Slingers will not train ahead of the crucial match tomorrow, as they will reach Singapore, via Kuala Lumpur, at about 10pm tonight.

A win for the Singapore team will further cement their top dog status in the regular season, and secure home-court advantage for the play-offs.

Neo said: "We've just had a long break, so (playing two games in three days) is not an excuse.

"We will come out and play our game and the result will speak for itself."