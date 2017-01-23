Spurs beat Cavs in OT

Kawhi Leonard finished off a dunk in the final seconds of overtime, capping a career-high 41-point performance as the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-115 yesterday morning (Singapore time) at the Quicken Loans Arena. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Denver 123 LA Clippers 98, Utah 109 Indiana 100, Chicago 102 Sacramento 99, Memphis 95 Houston 119, NY Knicks 105 Phoenix 107, Miami 109 Milwaukee 97, Charlotte 112 Brooklyn 105, Atlanta 110 Philadelphia 93, Detroit 113 Washington 112, Boston 123 Portland 127 (OT)