Spurs' Leonard out of pre-season
San Antonio Spurs All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss the entire pre-season due to a right thigh injury.
The NBA team said Leonard's return date would be determined at a later date.
The 26-year-old Leonard missed time during the 2017 play-offs because of an ankle injury suffered in Game Five of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets.
He aggravated the injury in Game One of the Conference Finals and sat out the rest of his team's 4-0 series loss to the Golden State Warriors. - REUTERS