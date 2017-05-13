Spurs reach Conference Finals

The San Antonio Spurs humiliated the Houston Rockets yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a 114-75 Game Six closeout win that brought James Harden's MVP-worthy season to a startling halt.

LaMarcus Aldridge paced the offence by scoring 34 points for the short-handed Spurs, who routed the Rockets despite the absence of top-scorer Kawhi Leonard and star guard Tony Parker.

Harden finished with 10 points on two-of-11 shooting with seven assists and six turnovers.

"Everybody picked it up. It wasn't one guy scoring 40 points," said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

"They played well at the offensive end with a lot of sense and, defensively, it was one of our best nights."