Spurs tame injury-hit Warriors

LaMarcus Aldridge (in black) scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Spurs against the Warriors yesterday.

The San Antonio Spurs boosted their bid for a 21st consecutive NBA post-season appearance with an 89-75 victory over the injury-ravaged Golden State Warriors yesterday morning (Singapore time).

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 19 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who have battled injury troubles of their own this season.

Patty Mills added 12 points and Danny Green chipped in 11 for the Spurs, who have won four straight to put themselves back in the play-off mix.

"We've been playing with passion and hunger," Mills said.

"We just have to sustain it."

NO SYMPATHY

The Spurs had no sympathy for the injury woes of the reigning champions Warriors, who arrived in San Antonio without injured All-Stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant.

And there was more trouble to come as Draymond Green left in the first half with a bruised pelvis.

Nevertheless, the Warriors erased a 16-point deficit, taking a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter before the Spurs regained control.

"We had some letdown and those guys are smart," Aldridge said.

"It felt good to get it going in the fourth quarter."

Quinn Cook scored 20 points to lead Golden State, who have lost four of their last six and trail Western Conference leaders Houston Rockets by 3 1/2 games.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who have played the Warriors in the last three NBA Finals, welcomed Kevin Love back to action with a 124-117 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cavs superstar LeBron James was the real difference maker, notching his 16th triple-double of the season to put an upbeat ending to a day when Cleveland announced that head coach Tyronn Lue would take some time off to deal with health concerns.

"If it's not one thing it's another, that was my reaction," James said of learning Lue would be away on the same day that Love was cleared to return for the first time since breaking his left hand on Jan 30.

GLAD LOVE'S BACK

James scored 17 of his 40 points in the third quarter as the Cavaliers took control.

He added 12 rebounds and 10 assists - the 71st triple-double of his career - as Cleveland won for the third time in their last four games.

Love, a five-time All-Star, scored 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

"First of all, just having another body is great for our team," said James, whose Cavs have also battled injury troubles.

"And just his basketball IQ, his familiarity with our system - he just fits right back in. It was great to have him back."

Two-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks, posting his 23rd 30-point game of the season with 37 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Cleveland maintained their hold on third place in the Eastern Conference. - AFP

