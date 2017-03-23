Stephen wins 'Curry Bowl'
Stephen Curry scored 17 points to win his latest on-court duel with elder brother Seth as the Golden State Warriors notched a fifth straight victory with a rout of the Dallas Mavericks yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Western Conference leaders were rarely in trouble as they romped to a 112-87 win at the American Airlines Center in Texas to improve to 57-14 in a game dubbed the "Curry Bowl".
The game marked the sixth time the Curry siblings have faced each other on an NBA court - and it was Warriors star Stephen who came out on top. - AFP
OTHER RESULTS
- Toronto 122 Chicago 120 (OT)
- Brooklyn 98 Detroit 96
- Miami 112 Phoenix 97
- Minnesota 93 San Antonio 100
- Portland 90 Milwaukee 93
- LA Lakers 109 LA Clippers 133
- New Orleans 95 Memphis 82