Stephen wins 'Curry Bowl'

Stephen Curry scored 17 points to win his latest on-court duel with elder brother Seth as the Golden State Warriors notched a fifth straight victory with a rout of the Dallas Mavericks yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Western Conference leaders were rarely in trouble as they romped to a 112-87 win at the American Airlines Center in Texas to improve to 57-14 in a game dubbed the "Curry Bowl".

The game marked the sixth time the Curry siblings have faced each other on an NBA court - and it was Warriors star Stephen who came out on top. - AFP

