Thompson helps block the Suns

Klay Thompson led six Warriors in double figures with a game-high 34 points yesterday morning (Singapore time) as Golden State snapped a two-game losing streak with a 117-100 victory over hosts Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors, who have clinched the No. 2 seed for the Western Conference play-offs, used two hoops, including a three-pointer by Draymond Green in a 14-5 run to open the second quarter and distance themselves from the Suns.

Golden State wound up with their 15th consecutive victory over Phoenix.

Thompson, who is in contention for the NBA's three-point-shooting-percentage title, connected on six of 13 from three-point range. - REUTERS.

OTHER RESULTS:

LA Lakers 97 Utah 112, Charlotte 117 Indiana 123, Memphis 130 Detroit 117, Toronto 112 Orlando 101, Philadelphia 109 Dallas 97, Boston 106, Atlanta 112 .