Thunder one win from play-offs
Russell Westbrook recorded 24 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals to help the Oklahoma City Thunder post a crucial 108-102 victory over the Houston Rockets yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The victory leaves the Thunder (46-34) tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs for fifth place in the Western Conference play-off race.
Oklahoma City need to win one of their final two games to secure a play-off berth. - REUTERS
SELECTED RESULTS: Golden State 120 New Orleans 126, San Antonio 116 Portland 105, Chicago 96 Brooklyn 124
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now