Thunder one win from play-offs

Russell Westbrook recorded 24 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals to help the Oklahoma City Thunder post a crucial 108-102 victory over the Houston Rockets yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The victory leaves the Thunder (46-34) tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs for fifth place in the Western Conference play-off race.

Oklahoma City need to win one of their final two games to secure a play-off berth. - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULTS: Golden State 120 New Orleans 126, San Antonio 116 Portland 105, Chicago 96 Brooklyn 124