Timberwolves match best NBA start

Nov 28, 2017 06:00 am

Karl-Anthony Towns' 32 points and 12 rebounds helped the Minnesota Timberwolves to hold on for a 119-108 win against the Phoenix Suns at the Target Center yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Towns recorded his league-leading 16th double-double and Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points with a season-high four three-pointers for Minnesota, who are off to their best start since 2005/06 when they also started 12-8. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS

Memphis 88 Brooklyn 98,  Chicago 93 Miami 100

Alexander fires Slingers to victory

