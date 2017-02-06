TNP-Slingers contest winners get close to the action

Tony Loy had never watched a basketball game "live" - until yesterday.

Loy, 32, was one of two winners of The New Paper's Singapore Slingers contest, earning himself a pair of tickets to yesterday's game against the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions at the OCBC Arena, and a Slingers jersey.

Loy, along with the other winner Ng Sock Khim and her son, were seated so close to the court that they could hear Slingers coach Neo Beng Siang shouting to his players.

"I will definitely be back to watch more games," said Loy. It was also the first live Slingers game for Ng, a housing agent in her early 50s. "It definitely has been exciting to watch it live," she said.