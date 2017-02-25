Warriors and Cavs notch wins
The Golden State Warriors exploded for 50 points in the third quarter yesterday morning (Singapore time) to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-113 in their first game after the NBA All-Star break.
Stephen Curry had 20 of his 35 points and Kevin Durant added 15 of his 25 in the third period.
The Cleveland Cavaliers also won, with LeBron James scoring 18 points, pulling down 13 rebounds and handing out 15 assists as the Cavaliers outclassed the New York Knicks 119-104. - AFP