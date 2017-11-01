Warriors bounce back against Clippers

Golden State's Draymond Green (right) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari.

The Golden State Warriors cruised past Los Angeles Clippers with a 141-113 win at LA's Staples Center yesterday morning (Singapore time), a day after falling at home to the Detroit Pistons.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Kevin Durant added 19 as the Warriors notched their 11th straight win over their Western Conference rivals.

Over in Boston, Al Horford delivered 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Boston Celtics won their fifth straight game and snapped an 11-game losing skid to the San Antonio Spurs with a 108-94 win.

Kyrie Irving played his best game for the Celtics who beat the injury-depleted Spurs for the first time in Boston since January 2011.

The Celtics have rallied from an 0-2 season start that saw them lose new signing Gordon Hayward to an injury in the opening game at Cleveland.

Irving led his new team by scoring 24 points, while Jaylen Brown scored 18 for the Celtics who improved to 5-2.

The Spurs are still without the injured Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker. Manu Ginobili also skipped the game to get some needed rest. - WIRE SERVICES

OTHER RESULTS

Miami 122 Minnesota 125 (OT), New York 116 Denver 110, Houston 107 Philadelphia 115, Memphis 99 Charlotte 104, New Orleans 99 Orlando 115, Utah 104 Dallas 89, Portland 85 Toronto 99.