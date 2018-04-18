Warriors dish out lesson in scoring

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (in black) contributed 32 points, six rebounds and six assists in his side's dominant performance against the San Antonio Spurs .

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson handed the San Antonio Spurs a painful shooting lesson as the Golden State Warriors took a grip on their Western Conference play-off duel yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Durant and Thompson both weighed in with 30-point games as the Warriors powered to a 116-101 win that puts the NBA champions 2-0 up in their best-of-seven series.

The Warriors - still missing the injured talisman Stephen Curry - outclassed a physical San Antonio from three-point range in a devastating display of scoring at the Oracle Arena.

Golden State made 15-of-31 attempts from three-point range, contrasting sharply with San Antonio, who could muster only four from 28 attempts.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich pinpointed his team's failure to threaten from distance as the key factor in the loss.

"The ball has to go in the basket," Popovich said.

"That's the difference in the ball game. They shot 50 per cent of threes; we made 14 per cent, four of 28 or something. That's tough to overcome.

"You've got to make shots. And it's been like that the entire year on the road for us, for whatever reason. And it really showed up tonight. That made it very difficult."

San Antonio started strongly, with LaMarcus Aldridge - who finished with 34 points - driving the Spurs forward as they shaded the first period 25-23.

The visitors continued to rally in the second quarter and had moved into a 53-47 lead at half-time. But the Golden State's relentless pressure and offensive variety inevitably began to tell in the second half.

Durant finished with 32 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Thompson had 31 points with five assists.

"They took it to us first half," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

"But, in the second half, we matched that effort level and physicality, and were able to get that upper hand."

The Warriors now head to San Antonio for Game Three on Friday morning.

SCORCHING HEAT

In the Eastern Conference, Dwyane Wade produced a vintage performance as the Miami Heat ended Philadelphia's 17-game winning streak to level their series 1-1 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Wade, 36, scored 28 points in 25 minutes as Miami stunned the 76ers' home crowd into silence with a 113-103 victory.

It was a superb display from Wade, a three-time NBA champion who started this season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before re-joining Miami in February.

Wade's experience proved crucial throughout, inspiring a first-half fightback to wipe out the 76ers' early lead before shepherding Miami to the win in a nervy finale.

Wade, who also had seven rebounds and three assists, was backed by 20 points from Goran Dragic and 18 points from James Johnson.

"I just came in with an aggressive approach," Wade said.

"I told myself that whatever minutes I was going to play, I was going to do it aggressively.

"Once the balls start falling for you, then, it just goes from there. I love the stage. I play the game for these moments. To be able to come through for your team when they need you feels good."

Philadelphia, meanwhile, were left reflecting on their first loss since early March, jolting their momentum as the series heads to Miami for Game Three on Friday morning.