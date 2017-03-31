Warriors down Spurs, Russell makes history

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson led the Golden State Warriors to a magnificent come-from-behind victory over the San Antonio Spurs yesterday morning (Singapore time) on a record-breaking night for Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook.

Curry and Thompson - the fabled "Splash Brothers" of the Warriors offence - combined for 52 points as the Warriors overturned a 29-7 deficit to secure a 110-98 win over their Western Conference rivals.

The win saw Golden State tighten their grip on the top- seed position in the conference standings, improving to 61-14 as second-placed San Antonio slipped to 57-17.

The Warriors' victory hands the Oakland franchise a psychological boost as they head into the play-offs next month, when they could ultimately face San Antonio for a place in the NBA Finals.

"We're on the right track," Curry said.

"We don't win a championship in this game, but we understand we're getting better as we get to the play-offs and that's really the only focus right now. We want to keep it up."

Curry finished with 29 points, while Thompson weighed in with 23.

Meanwhile in Orlando, Oklahoma star Westbrook was feted with loud chants of "MVP, MVP" by Orlando Magic fans after an electrifying performance.

Westbrook finished with 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, as the Thunder rolled to a 114-106 win in overtime at Orlando's Amway Center.

It was Westbrook's fourth consecutive triple-double and his 38th of an incredible season.