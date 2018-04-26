Warriors go through with 4-1 win over Spurs

The Golden State Warriors responded to their first loss of the post-season with a championship-type defensive effort yesterday morning (Singapore time), suffocating the San Antonio Spurs 99-91 to complete a 4-1 win in the first round of the NBA play-offs in Oakland.

Kevin Durant had a team-high 25 points, Klay Thompson 24 and Draymond Green a 17-point, 19-rebound double-double for the Warriors, who won their 12th consecutive home play-off game.

The defending champions, seeded second in the West this year, advance to a Western Conference semi-final match-up with the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans, who scored a surprising four-game sweep of the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.