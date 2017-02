Stephen Curry scored 29 points and handed out 11 assists, as Golden State defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 133-120 for the ninth straight time yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Kevin Durant collected 26 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Warriors, who won their fifth in a row and 12th in the past 13 games. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

San Antonio 102 Philadelphia 86, Houston 108 Atlanta 113, Washington 116 LA Lakers 108.