Warriors shake off the Heat as Rockets rule the road

NBA champions Golden State Warriors rode a dominant third quarter to a decisive 123-95 victory over the Heat in Miami yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Miami took a 36-33 first-quarter lead despite 16 points in the period from Stephen Curry.

"When they smell blood, they go for it," said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. "So many of their guys just come alive when they start to get it rolling - each one of them becomes ignitable. They start foaming at the mouth when the game starts to turn."

The Warriors saw forward Shaun Livingston ejected in the second quarter after making contact with a game official while arguing a non-call.

But they roared ahead in the third quarter, opening the second half with a dunk from Kevin Durant en route to a 12-2 scoring run.

The Warriors outscored the Heat 37-17 in the third to take a 99-77 lead into the final frame.

Curry finished with 30 points as the Warriors improved to 3-0 on their current road trip.

Durant added 24 and Klay Thompson scored 19.

The Warriors seemed fired up by the ejection of Livingston, who thought he was fouled on a shot attempt and leaned in to argue with the referee. He bumped heads with the official, who also appeared to be moving forward, and was instantly sent to the locker room.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the depleted San Antonio Spurs 90-87, aided by Russell Westbrook's seventh triple-double of the season.

In Los Angeles, James Harden scored 36 points and handed out nine assists, as the Houston Rockets won their sixth consecutive road game with a 118-95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. - AFP

OTHER SCORES: NY Knicks 100 Orlando 105, Minnesota 112 LA Clippers 106, Oklahoma City 90 San Antonio 87, LA Lakers 95 Houston 118