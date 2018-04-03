Warriors sink Suns with flurry of three-pointers
Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Quinn Cook hit three-pointers during a 17-2, third-quarter flurry that helped the Golden State Warriors break open a close game en route to a 117-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Durant narrowly missed a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors, who snapped a three-game home losing streak, their longest since January 2014.
The Suns lost their 15th straight despite 22-point efforts from Marquese Chriss and Josh Jackson.
The Warriors, again playing without the injured Stephen Curry, rallied to within 58-59 at half-time and then led 71-69 with 6:46 remaining in the third quarter before their explosion.
Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook (26 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists) and LeBron James (16, 13, 12) both had triple-doubles.
Westbrook's Oklahoma City Thunder edged out the New Orleans Pelicans 109-104 and James' Cleveland Cavaliers came from behind to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-87. - REUTERS
SELECTED RESULTS: Chicago 113 Washington 94, San Antonio 100 Houston 83, Brooklyn 96 Detroit 108, Portland 113 Memphis 98, LA Lakers 83 Sacramento 84, Minnesota 97 Utah 121, Atlanta 94 Orlando 88
