Warriors slump to second straight defeat

The Golden State Warriors, adjusting to life without the injured Kevin Durant, fell to the Chicago Bulls 94-87 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

This was just the second time in nearly two years that the Warriors have suffered back-to-back regular-season defeats.

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points to lead four Bulls players in double-figures in this triumph.

The Warriors had fallen 112-108 to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, when Durant limped out of the game in the first quarter with what was later diagnosed as a left knee ligament sprain and bone bruise. - AFP

