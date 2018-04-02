Warriors snap losing streak as Wizards clinch play-off spot

Kevin Durant recorded 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and the Golden State Warriors ended a three-game slide with a 112-96 win over hosts Sacramento Kings yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Klay Thompson returned from a thumb injury to score 25 points as the Warriors won for just the fourth time in their past 11 games. Quinn Cook added 10 points for Golden State, which received eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists from Draymond Green.

Buddy Hield scored 19 points and De'Aaron Fox had 15 points and eight assists for Sacramento, who lost their fourth straight game and sixth in the past seven.

Golden State reserve guard Patrick McCaw was taken off the court via stretcher after being undercut while scoring a basket with 41.8 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Warriors were leading 88-69 at the time of his injury. Cook replaced him to shoot - and make - the free-throw, and Golden State added four more points to close the quarter and take a 24-point lead into the final stanza, where the Kings narrowed the gap to 16 points.

The Warriors were without All-Star guard Stephen Curry (knee) for the fourth straight game, and forward Andre Iguodala (knee) also sat out.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards booked their play-off spot after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 107-93. All-star John Wall, playing in his first game in two months for the Wizards, racked up 15 points.

"We don't know who we play and we really don't care who we play. We just want to play well going into the play-offs," said coach Scott Brooks. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS: