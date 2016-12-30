Warriors spoil DeRozan's historic night

DeMar DeRozan (No. 10) is toronto Raptors’ all-time leading scorer with 10,290 career points.

NBA GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS TORONTO RAPTORS 121 111

Klay Thompson scored 12 of his 21 points in Golden State's 42-point first quarter, which propelled the Warriors to a 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Raptors experienced a historic moment when DeMar DeRozan became the franchise's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Chris Bosh with the 15th of his team-high 29 points.

DeRozan, in his eighth NBA season, finished the game with 10,290 career points, 15 more than Bosh, who played his first seven seasons for Toronto.

Kyle Lowry recorded a 27-point, 11-assist double-double and Terrence Ross dropped in 24 points off the bench.

Kevin Durant had a 22-point, 17-rebound double-double, and Stephen Curry poured in 28 points for the Warriors.

Durant added seven assists and six blocked shots.

Draymond Green had 14 points and 10 assists for Golden State, who improved to 28-5.

"It's huge," Curry said of the bounce-back win.

"Obviously, Sunday (the loss to Cleveland Cavaliers) didn't go how we wanted it to."

He said the Raptors, second to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, were a "good test" and the Warriors looked determined to win from the start.

Golden State made nine of their first 10 shots en route to a 22-4 lead less than five minutes into the contest.

The Raptors closed to within 10 points in the third quarter and had narrowed the gap to 114-109 with 3:01 to play on a lay-up by DeMarre Carroll.

However, Carroll and Ross misfired on three-pointers with a chance to cut the deficit to two and Curry, fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound, hit a pair of free-throws with 2:04 to go, extending the lead to 116-109, which they kept. - WIRE SERVICES

OTHER RESULTS

Portland 102 Sacramento 89, Denver 105 Minnesota 103, San Antonio 119 Phoenix 98, Chicago 101 Brooklyn 99, New Orleans 102 LA Clippers 98, Atlanta 102 NY Knicks 98 (OT), Detroit 94 Milwaukee 119, Washington 111 Indiana 105, Orlando 101 Charlotte 120.