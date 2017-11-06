Warriors thump Nuggets for third straight away win

The Golden State Warriors hit the road searching for consistency after a tough start to the season.

They're heading home with three wins and feeling good after running the Denver Nuggets off their home court.

Kevin Durant scored 25 points, Stephen Curry had 22 points and 11 assists, and Golden State routed Denver 127-108 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Draymond Green had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Klay Thompson scored 15 points for Golden State, who have won three straight and six of their last seven.

The wins came against three teams with winning records - the Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs and Denver. The Warriors averaged 126.7 points on the trip.

"Getting on the road was good for us," coach Steve Kerr said. "Sometimes you need to get on the road to feel more threatened. A team like this, especially, that's used to being successful. I thought we took a couple of home games for granted and we weren't defending, we weren't bringing energy.

"I'm really pleased. What a great trip. Three tough teams and obviously we're rounding into form and turned a corner on this trip."

The Warriors led for most of the game and put it away by the start of the fourth quarter.

"We're starting to put it together on both ends of the floor, we're taking better care of the ball and we're playing better defence," Green said.

"It took us a couple of weeks to lock in on it but I think we've gotten there and we've got to continue to do it."

Will Barton had 21 points and eight rebounds and Emmanuel Mudiay scored 15 points for Denver, who lost the second game of a home back-to-back. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS: