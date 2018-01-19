Warriors tie team record with 14th straight road win

Klay Thompson scored 38 points and Stephen Curry added 30 to help defending champions Golden State defeat Chicago Bulls 119-112 yesterday morning (Singapore time), giving the Warriors a club record-matching 14th straight road victory.

Thompson and Curry, nicknamed "The Splash Brothers", overwhelmed from three-point range, with Thompson sinking seven three-pointers and Curry adding six, while Kevin Durant had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

"Every night we come out, it's a different guy," Thompson said.

The Warriors outscored Chicago 32-12 in the third quarter to pull away, with the Bulls being led by reserve Nikola Mirotic's 24 points.

Golden State improved to a league-best 37-9 and moved two road wins shy of matching the all-time NBA record away win streak of 16 games, set by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1971-72 season as part of their overall record 33-game win streak.

"It's not about records," Durant said.

"We just want to play good every day. We want to keep getting better, build better habits."

The Warriors could set a club record with a 15th consecutive road victory on Sunday morning at Houston, could match the NBA road win streak record of 16 games on Jan 30 at Utah and possibly break that mark on Feb 2 at Sacramento.

"Winning on the road is great," Curry said.

"You see opposing arenas empty out pretty quick."

Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony scored 27 points while New Zealand centre Steven Adams added 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 114-90.

Russell Westbook added 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder, who improved to 25-20.

"We need to just stay disciplined. That's what makes us win games," Adams said.

"We've got to focus on what gets us in that spot in the first place."

Adams, 24, said that the best way to support superstars Westbrook, Anthony and Paul George, who had 13 points, is to simply play his own game inside.

"It's just finding ways you can help out the team," Adams said.

"You don't have to be a stat guy. It will come back to you. These guys are great. The more you help them, the more it comes back to you."

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 34 points to power the San Antonio Spurs over hosts Brooklyn 100-95.

Australia's Patty Mills had 25 points on seven-of-10 three-point shooting and Spaniard Pau Gasol had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who are without Kawhi Leonard indefinitely due to a quadriceps injury. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Charlotte 133 Washington 109, Atlanta 94 New Orleans 93, Toronto 96 Detroit 91, Memphis 105 NY Knicks 99, Milwaukee 101 Miami 106, Oklahoma City 114 LA Lakers 90, Sacramento 105 Utah 120, LA Clippers 109 Denver 104