Warriors wait on Durant's scan

Kevin Durant suffered an injury scare as the Golden State Warriors slumped to a 112-108 defeat by the Washington Wizards yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Warriors star Durant limped out of the game in the first quarter at Washington's Verizon Center after team-mate Zaza Pachulia fell awkwardly onto his left leg.

The Warriors later confirmed Durant had suffered a hyperextended left knee and that an MRI scan had been scheduled. There was no further information about the Warriors' All-Star's long-term condition.

Meanwhile, Andrew Bogut has agreed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, joining point guard Deron Williams who joined on Monday. - AFP

