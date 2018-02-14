Warriors win third straight match
Stephen Curry scored 10 of his team-high 22 points in the second quarter yesterday morning (Singapore time), helping the Golden State Warriors overcome an early deficit en route to a 129-83 thumping of the Phoenix Suns in Oakland.
The Warriors' third straight win came despite a superb performance by the Suns' Elfrid Payton, who led all scorers with 29 points.
Kevin Durant had 17 points and Klay Thompson 16 for the Warriors.
OTHER RESULTS:
Detroit 103 New Orleans 118, Philadelphia 108 NY Knicks 92, Brooklyn 101 LA Clippers 114, Chicago 105 Orlando 101, Utah 101 San Antonio 99
