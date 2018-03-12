Westbrook and reserves shine as Thunder defeat Spurs

Russell Westbrook notched his 19th triple-double of the NBA season and the Oklahoma City reserves contributed 50 points as the Thunder beat the reeling San Antonio Spurs 104-94 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Westbrook scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds and 10 assists as the Thunder improved to 6-3 since the All-Star break.

The Thunder held Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge to 11 points on five-of-16 shooting as San Antonio lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

"They were very aggressive," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "They did a good job. He didn't have one of his best nights, that's for sure, but his effort was great. It just didn't work for him tonight, and OKC was a big part of that."

The Spurs, who have slipped to seventh in the Western Conference, are now assured of having a losing road record for the first time in 21 seasons.

Their chances of extending their NBA record streak of 20 straight play-off appearances also look to be dwindling, although San Antonio could be bolstered this week by the return of Kawhi Leonard from a 20-game injury absence.

The Thunder jumped to fifth in the West, but will be concerned after Steven Adams sprained his left ankle when he came down hard early in the third quarter.

Nick Collison, a 37-year-old reserve forward, helped fill the void, entering the game in the fourth quarter and scoring seven points in three minutes.

"He puts in the work and he's always ready to go," Westbrook said. "Tonight was one of those nights where he got his number called and he answered like he does every time.

"It's a blessing to be on the floor with a guy like him. He's so unselfish. It's good to see."

In Los Angeles, Lou Williams scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Clippers to a 113-105 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The victory kept the Clippers in the eighth and final play-off spot in the West a half-game ahead of the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat moved within half a game of the sixth-placed Philadelphia 76ers with a convincing 129-102 win over the Washington Wizards. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS: Charlotte 122 Phoenix 115, Miami 129 Washington 102, Dallas 114 Memphis 80, LA Clippers 113 Orlando 105