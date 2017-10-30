Westbrook completes triple-double collection

Russell Westbrook completed his triple-double collection yesterday morning (Singapore time) against the Chicago Bulls, the only NBA team that had denied him the statistical feat.

Westbrook, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, scored 12 points with 13 rebounds and 13 assists in Oklahoma City's 101-69 rout of the Bulls.

He's the first player to post a triple-double - notching double digits in three statistical categories - against all 29 opposing teams in the NBA.

Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, new arrivals at Oklahoma, combined to drain nine three-pointers, Anthony scoring 21 points and George 20.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James insisted there was no cause for last season's Eastern Conference champions to panic as they fell to 3-3 after losing 123-101 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Cavs have had to cope with injuries to Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade

James said: "I'm an even-keel guy. We've played some crazy line-ups that we haven't even played in practice. We'll continue to get better." - WIRE SERVICES

OTHER RESULTS: