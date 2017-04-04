Westbrook eyes history, LeBron stars for Cavs

Russell Westbrook has a slice of NBA history in his sights, but his 40th triple-double of the season yesterday morning (Singapore time) didn't translate into a win for his Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook scored 40 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and handed out 10 assists in the 113-101 home loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Thunder guard is now one triple-double away from tying Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson's single-season record of 41, set in 1961-62 for the Cincinnati Royals.

With six games left in the regular season, Westbrook can match the record when the Thunder host the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow morning.

In Cleveland, the Cavaliers again looked to 2016 NBA Finals MVP LeBron James to secure a 135-130 win over the Pacers in double-overtime.

James finished with 41 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists for his 11th triple-double of the season and the 53rd of his career. - AFP

