Westbrook helps Thunder seal play-off berth

Paul George scored 27 points and Russell Westbrook bagged a triple-double as the Oklahoma City Thunder overturned an 18-point deficit to clinch a NBA play-off berth with a 115-93 victory over the Miami Heat yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Westbrook finished with 23 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists in a dynamic performance for Thunder (47-34) which kept them in the hunt for home-court advantage in the first round.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans clinched play-off spots with wins over the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers respectively. - AFP

OTHER SCORES

Brooklyn 114 Chicago 105, Detroit 98 Toronto 108, Milwaukee 102 Orlando 86, NY Knicks 109 Cleveland 123, Denver 88 Portland 82, LA Clippers 100 New Orleans 113, Minnesota 113 Memphis 94, San Antonio 98 Sacramento 85.