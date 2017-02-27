Westbrook in his element

Russell Westbrook earned his 28th triple-double of the season, as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Lakers 110-93 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

He notched 17 points, 17 assists and 19 rebounds.

Magic Johnson, the Lakers' new president, was watching his team for the first time since taking over basketball operations. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Sacramento 85 Charlotte 99, Orlando 105 Atlanta 86, New York 110 Philadelphia 109, Miami 113 Indiana 95, Cleveland 99 Chicago 117, Dallas 96 New Orleans 83, Golden State 112 Brooklyn 95