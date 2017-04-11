Westbrook lands record-breaking 42nd triple-double

Russell Westbrook celebrates after his game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

DENVER OKLAHOMA CITY 105 106

Russell Westbrook chased history all season, and with another incredible performance, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard set himself apart from the rest of the NBA.

Westbrook capped his record-setting 42nd triple-double with a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer as the Thunder rallied to beat the Denver Nuggets 106-105 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Westbrook ended his historic day with a 36-foot dagger, finishing with 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to pass Hall-of-Famer Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in an NBA season.

"Blessed, very blessed," Westbrook said, after his third 50-point triple-double this season.

"It's been amazing. It's something I could never dream about growing up in inner-city Los Angeles," he added.

He scored the Thunder's last 15 points to eliminate the Nuggets from play-off contention with a contested shot that set off a team celebration.

"It's something you dream about as a little kid to be able to do that on the road, especially from that distance," Westbrook said.

He also strengthened the argument that he should be the league MVP.

"Tonight was a pretty good (case)," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.

"I really, really believe that he is, because of what he's done between the lines, because of what he's done from a leadership role."

Danilo Gallinari had a season-high 34 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds and Nikola Jokic scored 23 points for Denver.

The Nuggets led by eight with 2:27 left but couldn't hold on. - REUTERS