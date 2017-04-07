Westbrook one rebound from record mark

Russell Westbrook inspired the Oklahoma City Thunder to a crucial victory over the Memphis Grizzlies (yesterday morning, Singapore time) but was left just one rebound short of making NBA history.

The 28-year-old Thunder star poured in 45 points in a scintillating display as Oklahoma City clinched a nail-biting 103-100 win to improve to 45-44.

But Westbrook, who on Monday equalled Oscar Robertson's 1962 single-season record of 41 triple-doubles, was left just one rebound short of breaking the 55-year-old mark.

Westbrook finished the night with 45 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Westbrook's pursuit of Robertson's mark has captivated fans around the NBA this season and catapulted him to the forefront of the race for MVP honours.

He was satisfied with the win, though, as the Thunder tightened their grip on sixth position in the Western Conference play-off rankings.

"I just came out trying to get a win for us, man, it was a big game for us," Westbrook said.

"We're fighting for a play-off position so it's a good win for us. I think we did a good job of sticking together." - AFP

