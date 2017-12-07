Westbrook stars as OKC beat Utah

Russell Westbrook bagged a second consecutive triple double as the Oklahoma City Thunder staged a late rally to sink the Utah Jazz yesterday.

Westbrook, who guided the Thunder to victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday with his seventh triple of the season, bagged his eighth of the campaign in a 100-94 win at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The reigning NBA MVP finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists as OKC improved to 11-12 in the Western Conference standings.

Paul George had 21 points and New Zealand centre Steven Adams bagged 20 while Carmelo Anthony added 14 for the home side.

Donovan Mitchell led the scoring for Utah with 31 points while Joe Ingles had 16 points.

Westbrook's virtuoso performance helped dig the Thunder out of a hole after Utah raced into a 28-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Utah led 47-39 at half-time and jumped out to an 80-68 lead heading into the final quarter. -AFP

OTHER RESULTS:

Toronto 126 Phoenix 113, Portland 92 Washington 106