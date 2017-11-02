Westbrook ups the ante on Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 28 points but reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook claimed bragging rights as the Oklahoma City Thunder thumped the Milwaukee Bucks 110-91 yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Westbrook finished just shy of his fourth triple-double of the season, scoring 12 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and collecting nine assists for the Thunder in front of a crowd of 18,700 at the Bradley Center arena.
The game was billed as a match-up between the defending league MVP Westbrook and the early-season front-runner for the award, Bucks superstar Antetokounmpo.
But, unlike Greece's Antetokounmpo, Westbrook got plenty of help from his supporting cast as Paul George scored a team-high 20 points and Carmelo Anthony chipped in with 17.
Jeremi Grant also finished with 17 for the Thunder, who shot 49 per cent and improved to 4-3 on the season.
The 22-year-old Antetokounmpo led the Bucks but failed to reach the 30-point mark for just the second time this season. - AFP
OTHER RESULTS
Indiana 101 Sacramento 83, Brooklyn 114 Phoenix 122, LA Lakers 113 Detroit 93.