Westbrook's 51 points in vain

The Houston Rockets erased a 15-point deficit for a 115-111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to take a 2-0 lead after Game Two of their Western Conference first-round series yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Russell Westbrook delivered a triple-double of 51 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, but shot a dismal four of 18 in the fourth quarter. His scoring total was the highest for a post-season triple-double in NBA history.