Westbrook's 99th triple-double in Thunder's win

Paul George and Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points apiece to help the Oklahoma City Thunder register a 106-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings yesterday morning (Singapore time) at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Russell Westbrook added 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his 99th career triple-double, the 20th time he has achieved the feat this season.

Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) are the only members of the century club.

Corey Brewer contributed 16 points for the Thunder, who shot 45.2 per cent from the field and were 16-of-36 from three-point range.

Bogdan Bogdanovic recorded 19 points and eight rebounds for the Kings, who dropped to 1-17 all-time in Oklahoma City.

Justin Jackson and Garrett Temple scored 15 points apiece, De'Aaron Fox had 11 points and 10 assists and Zach Randolph scored 10 points.

The Kings shot 40.9 per cent from the field and were 12-of-33 from long range. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS

Portland Trail Blazers 115 Maimi Heat 99, Houston Rockets 109 San Antonio Spurs 93, Memphis Grizzlies 103 Milwaukee Bucks 121