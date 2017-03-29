Wong set to return in play-off clash with Alab

Slingers' Wong Wei Long has been cleared to play on Sunday.

The Singapore Slingers received a timely boost yesterday ahead of the first game of the Asean Basketball League play-off semi-finals against Alab Pilipinas at the OCBC Arena this Sunday.

Starting point guard Wong Wei Long had been rated doubtful for the clash against the Filipino side after suffering a concussion in the regular-season match against the Saigon Heat on Feb 19.

The 28-year-old travelled with the team to Ho Chi Minh City last weekend, but did not come off the bench in their 86-71 win over the Vietnamese side.

After a visit to the doctor yesterday, Wong was given the green light to play in the first match of the play-offs this Sunday, much to the delight of head coach Neo Beng Siang.

"I'm happy that Wei Long is back. We really need bodies especially now that some others are out," said Neo.

The coach was referring to shooting guard duo Ng Han Bin and Larry Liew.

Ng, 28, sustained a concussion in a collision with a Saigon opponent on Saturday. He sought medical attention at a hospital upon the team's return from Vietnam on Sunday.

CONCUSSION

"I thought it wasn't serious at first so I went back in (the third quarter). But, after I came off the court, I couldn't remember anything at all. I just knew I felt really uncomfortable," Ng told The New Paper yesterday.

Neo said that Ng's injury is "definitely more serious than Wei Long's".

While he has been discharged, he will go for another check-up tomorrow to determine if he can play against Alab on Sunday.

Liew could also miss the clash due to difficulties in taking leave from work.

The full-time police officer confirmed he will miss the second play-off game against Alab on April 7 in the Philippines.

Neo said that he would have to discuss with his players on how to cope with the absentees.

"We will have to sit down and talk about our offence and how we are going to defend (without a full team)," he said.

"The rest are ready to go, they are all pumped up because we are now in the play-offs.

"I'm looking forward to see the intensity and energy in training this week.

"In the end, it's really all about the quality, not the quantity of my players."