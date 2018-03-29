Cricket

Smith, Warner banned a year

Mar 29, 2018 06:00 am

Australia captain Steve Smith and David Warner have been banned from playing cricket for their country for 12 months as a result of Cricket Australia's investigation into a damaging ball-tampering scandal, Australian broadcaster ABC reported yesterday.

ABC quoted its respected cricket commentator Jim Maxwell as saying Smith and Warner, the vice captain, were "getting a 12-month ban from the game in Australia".

The Indian Premier League also banned the two from playing in this year's tournament. Smith has a contract with the Rajasthan Royals and Warner for Sunrisers Hyderabad. - AFP

Desire to excel prompts Singapore floorballer to train abroad
Sports

Desire to excel prompts S'pore floorballer to train abroad

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS