Smith, Warner banned a year
Australia captain Steve Smith and David Warner have been banned from playing cricket for their country for 12 months as a result of Cricket Australia's investigation into a damaging ball-tampering scandal, Australian broadcaster ABC reported yesterday.
ABC quoted its respected cricket commentator Jim Maxwell as saying Smith and Warner, the vice captain, were "getting a 12-month ban from the game in Australia".
The Indian Premier League also banned the two from playing in this year's tournament. Smith has a contract with the Rajasthan Royals and Warner for Sunrisers Hyderabad. - AFP
