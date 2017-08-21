Two in a row for S'pore's men's cricket team
Singapore won their second consecutive match in the SEA Games men's 50-overs cricket tournament yesterday by four wickets. But they were given a mighty scare by minnows Myanmar.
Chasing 99 runs to win the match, Singapore got off to a bright start with Navin Param (37) and Rezza Gaznavi (17) putting on 44 runs for the opening wicket.
Then the national team suffered a batting collapse, losing four wickets for 49 runs as Myanmar medium-pacer Paing Danu (5-23) wreaked havoc.
In the end, Varun Sivaram (seven not out) and Anantha Krishna (five not out) saw the team through to 100-6 in 13.5 overs.
Singapore now top the table with four points, while hosts Malaysia, who have played only one match, are in second place on two points.
Singapore next play Thailand, who are third on two points, tomorrow. - THE STRAITS TIMES