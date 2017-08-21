Two in a row for S'pore's men's cricket team

Singapore won their second consecutive match in the SEA Games men's 50-overs cricket tournament yesterday by four wickets. But they were given a mighty scare by minnows Myanmar.

Chasing 99 runs to win the match, Singapore got off to a bright start with Navin Param (37) and Rezza Gaznavi (17) putting on 44 runs for the opening wicket.

Then the national team suffered a batting collapse, losing four wickets for 49 runs as Myanmar medium-pacer Paing Danu (5-23) wreaked havoc.

In the end, Varun Sivaram (seven not out) and Anantha Krishna (five not out) saw the team through to 100-6 in 13.5 overs.

Singapore now top the table with four points, while hosts Malaysia, who have played only one match, are in second place on two points.