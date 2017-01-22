250: Rooney breaks the record

Wayne Rooney celebrates after scoring their first goal in the match against Stoke City and to break the all time goalscoring record for Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has scored his 250th goal for Manchester United to beat Sir Bobby Charlton's club record of 249. We look back at his goal-scoring exploits and compare his achievements with his fellow club legend.

Wayne Rooney moved past Sir Bobby Charlton to become Manchester United's outright all-time highest scorer on Saturday as he netted his 250th goal for the club in the Premier League clash with Stoke at the Bet365 Stadium.

A fortnight on from his early effort in the FA Cup win over Reading, which put him alongside Charlton at the top of the list on 249 United goals, Rooney became the sole record-holder by netting a stoppage-time free-kick against the Potters.

The 31-year-old United and England skipper - who surpassed Charlton as his country's all-time top scorer in 2015 - curled the effort past Lee Grant into the top corner to salvage a 1-1 draw for his side.

Wayne Rooney reaction

"Obviously it is a proud moment," Rooney said. "It is a bit of a strange feeling as obviously we wanted three points but didn't get it.

"But on the other end it is a proud moment for myself to get that record and a huge honour for me.

"I've been at the club a long time. Obviously those goals have built up over the years but to finally get that record it is a great feeling.

"We looked at set-pieces before the game and we knew it could be important today.

"When we got it, I actually indicated to (Ander) Herrera that I was going to shoot, to make sure the players try and get across the keeper to try and put him off. As soon as I hit it, I knew it was in."

Wayne Rooney scoring from a free kick against Stoke to break the all time goalscoring record for Manchester United PHOTOS: REUTERS

In a separate interview, Rooney told Sky Sports: "(It means) a hell of a lot. It's something I never expected when I joined the club but I'm really proud and hopefully there's a lot more to come."

Sir Bobby Charlton on Rooney

"He deserves his place in the history books," Charlton said. "He is a true great for club and country, and it is fitting that he is now the highest goalscorer for both United and England.

"It has been great to watch him every week since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2004; he set the tone with a wonderful hat-trick on his debut and he has thrilled us all in the years since, going on to enjoy a hugely successful career.

"I was 35 when I retired. Wayne is only 31 and still going strong, so I don't think he's done by a long stretch yet.

"He continues to show that he can contribute goals, assists and performances whenever called upon, he will raise the bar even further before he calls it a day.

"Now he's the man to beat, and I can't see anybody doing that for a long, long time."

Sir Alex Ferguson on Rooney

"I would like to say huge congratulations to Wayne on reaching this milestone," Ferguson said.

"It is no mean feat to score so many goals and he breaks a record that has stood for over 40 years.

"Wayne thoroughly deserves his place in the history books of this great club and I am sure that he will go on to score many more goals.

"Well done Wayne, I am absolutely delighted for you, you have been a great servant to this club and long may it continue."

Wayne Rooney's Manchester United Record

SEASON BY SEASON

2004-05 - 17 (Premier League 11, FA Cup 3, Champions League 3)

2005-06 - 19 (PL 16, League Cup 2, CL 1)

2006-07 - 23 (PL 14, FA 5, CL 4)

2007-08 - 18 (PL 12, FA 2, CL 4)

2008-09 - 20 (PL 12, FA 1, CL 4, Club World Cup 3)

2009-10 - 34 (PL 26, LC 2, CL 5, Community Shield 1)

2010-11 - 16 (PL 11, FA 1, CL 4)

2011-12 - 34 (PL 27, FA 2, CL 2, Europa League 3)

2012-13 - 16 (PL 12, FA 3, CL 1)

2013-14 - 19 (PL 17, CL 2)

2014-15 - 14 (PL 12, FA 2)

2015-16 - 15 (PL 8, FA 2, LC 1, CL 4)

2016-17 - 5 (PL 2, FA 1, EL 2)

BY COMPETITION

Premier League - 180

FA Cup - 22

League Cup - 5

Champions League - 34

Europa League - 5

Club World Cup - 3

Community Shield - 1

Sir Bobby Charlton v WAYNE ROONEY: Career comparison

SIR BOBBY CHARLTON Senior career: 1956-1976 Manchester United appearances: 758 Manchester United appearances goals: 249 England games: 106 England goals: 49 League titles 3 FA Cups: 1 League Cups: 0 European Cups: 1 World Cups: 1 Ballons d'Or: 1 WAYNE ROONEY Senior career: 2002-present Manchester United appearances: 546 Manchester United appearances goals: 250 England games: 119 England goals: 53 League Titles: 5 FA Cups: 1 League Cups: 2 European Cups: 1 World Cups: 0 Ballons d'Or: 0

Premier League Club Record Goalscorers

After Wayne Rooney pulled clear of Sir Bobby Charlton to become Manchester United's record goalscorer, Press Association Sport looks at the men to hold the honour for all 20 current Premier League clubs.

Arsenal: Thierry Henry, 228 goals in 377 appearances, 1999-2007 and 2012

Bournemouth: Ron Eyre, 229 goals, 1924-33

Burnley: George Beel, 187 goals in 377 appearances, 1922-32

Chelsea: Frank Lampard, 211 goals in 648 appearances, 2001-14

Crystal Palace: Peter Simpson, 165 goals in 195 appearances, 1929-35

Everton: Dixie Dean, 383 goals in 433 appearances, 1924-38

Hull: Chris Chilton, 222 goals in 477 appearances, 1960-71

Leicester: Arthur Chandler, 273 goals in 419 appearances, 1923-35

Liverpool: Ian Rush, 346 goals in 660 appearances, 1980-86 and 1988-96

Man City: Eric Brook, 177 goals in 493 appearances, 1927-40

Man Utd: Wayne Rooney, 250 goals in 546 appearances, 2004-present

Middlesbrough: George Camsell, 345 goals in 453 appearances, 1925-46

Southampton: Mick Channon, 228 goals in 607 appearances, 1966-77 and 1979-82

Stoke: John Ritchie, 176 goals in 351 appearances, 1963-66 and 69-74

Sunderland: Bobby Gurney, 228 goals in 388 appearances, 1925-39

Swansea: Ivor Allchurch, 164 goals in 445 appearances, 1947-58 and 65-68

Tottenham: Jimmy Greaves, 266 goals in 379 appearances, 1961-70

Watford: Luther Blissett, 186 goals in 503 appearances, 1976-92

West Brom: Tony Brown, 279 goals in 720 appearances, 1963-81

West Ham: Vic Watson, 326 goals in 505 appearances, 1920-35