300 fans turn up to see Hyypia
Over 300 Reds fans turned up at Courts Megastore in Tampines to catch a glimpse of former Liverpool defender Sami Hyypia on Saturday.
The event is part of a four-week campaign to commemorate the newly redesigned megastore. Also making appearances will be Singaporean boxing champion Muhamad Ridhwan (Nov 26), local Sing! China finalist Joanna Dong (Dec 2) and Kim Jong Kook from South Korean variety show Running Man (Dec 3).
