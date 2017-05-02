5 talking points

Key issues which could determine the outcome of the first-leg clash tomorrow morning.

WILL DEFENCE BE KEY?

Real Madrid have yet to keep a clean sheet in this season's Champions League and have stopped the opposition from scoring only once in their last 16 games in all competitions.

By contrast, Atletico Madrid, renowned for their organisation and stout defence, will fancy their chances of scoring an away goal at the Bernabeu.

ATLETICO'S WALKING WOUNDED

Atletico's Jose Gimenez will miss the first leg, and so may Juanfran Torres. With Sime Vrsaljko already out, centre half Gimenez was filling in at right back for Torres against Las Palmas last Saturday when he was injured.

Without any right back available, Simeone could play Stefan Savic in the position and bring youngster Lucas Hernandez into the middle, although he will be loathe to break up the Savic-Diego Godin partnership for such a big game.

BALE OUT FOR REAL?

Real have some injury issues of their own and it looks like they will be without Gareth Bale, who starred in the victory over Atletico in the 2014 final, after he suffered a calf injury during the El Clasico defeat by Barcelona. It may not hurt Zidane's plans too much, with the likes of Casemiro and James Rodriguez available to replace him.

EL PUPAS

This is what Atletico fans used to refer to their club and it loosely translates from Spanish as "the cursed ones". Their history is one of heartbreak stories, while city rivals Real are big, brash and successful, and this has caused an inferiority complex. It has been overcome somewhat in La Liga but, in Europe, it remains.

REAL ON THE BRINK OF HISTORY