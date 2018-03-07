50th clean sheet and more on Buffon's mind

Juventus have played 11 matches this year and they have conceded goals in just one game - last month's Champions League last 16, first leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

That night in Turin, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen scored to help Spurs come from behind to draw 2-2.

In the second leg tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will be seeking to shut out the English side that left a blemish on his proud record for 2018.

If the 40-year-old succeeds in doing so, it will be his 50th clean sheet in the Champions League, behind only Iker Casillas and Edwin van der Sar, reported football-italia.net.

The Italian veteran has won the World Cup, 10 Serie A titles and three Italian Cups, but the Champions League is the only major club trophy to allude him.

Having indicated that this will be his last season in professional football, this will also be Buffon's final shot to win the elusive Champions League crown, after reaching the final twice in the last three years.

But even a clean sheet for Buffon might not be enough, if Juventus don't score at Wembley as Spurs have two away goals.

On that front, the six-time Italian champions must count on their attackers such as Douglas Costa.

The 27-year-old ex-Bayern Munich winger is coming into his own at his new club as Juventus look to keep their bid for titles burning on three fronts, reported AFP.

Juventus - with a game in hand - are just one point behind Napoli in the Serie A title race, and are also through to their fourth straight Italian Cup final, thanks largelyto Costa's skills.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has heaped praise on Costa, who has in recent months become a thorn in the side of opposition defences.

He has scored three goals and made six assists in 31 appearances for the Bianconeri.

With Juventus missing winger Federico Bernardeschi and striker Gonzalo Higuain carrying an injury, Costa's presence will be crucial.

Also likely to feature up front is forward Paolo Dybala, who returned from injury to score in a 1-0 win over Lazio on Saturday.