AC Milan coach Gattuso blasts players after loss to Benevento

Gennaro Gattuso revealed his "incredible shame" after a humiliating 1-0 defeat by Benevento at the San Siro saw AC Milan become the first team to fail to beat the tailenders this season.

Pietro Iemmello's 29th-minute strike yesterday morning (Singapore time) earned the club from outside Naples a first-ever away victory in Serie A.

"I told the lads that I feel an incredible shame. We have written a page that is not very beautiful in the history of Milan," said Gattuso.