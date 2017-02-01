Adebayor lands  in Turkey

Togo captain and former Premier League star Emmanuel Adebayor has signed for Turkish surprise package Istanbul Basaksehir.

Club chairman Mustafa Seral said that the 32-year-old was arriving on a 1½-year contract and would make a "major contribution".

Adebayor, who played for Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, had been without a club since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season.