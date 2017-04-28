Advocaat tipped for Holland job

Veteran coach Dick Advocaat is set to return for a third stint in charge of the Dutch national side, with Ruud Gullit as his assistant, De Telegraaf newspaper reported yesterday.

The 69-year-old, currently at Turkish club Fenerbahce, would take over from Danny Blind, who was sacked last month after a 2-0 defeat by Bulgaria left the team's chances of reaching the World Cup Finals hanging by the slenderest of threads.