Advocaat tipped for Holland job
Veteran coach Dick Advocaat is set to return for a third stint in charge of the Dutch national side, with Ruud Gullit as his assistant, De Telegraaf newspaper reported yesterday.
The 69-year-old, currently at Turkish club Fenerbahce, would take over from Danny Blind, who was sacked last month after a 2-0 defeat by Bulgaria left the team's chances of reaching the World Cup Finals hanging by the slenderest of threads.
Advocaat is under contract at Fenerbahce until June 1, but should be released in time for a friendly against Morocco on May 31. - AFP