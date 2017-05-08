Agnew salutes Blues' enforcer Kante

Middlesbrough coach Steve Agnew has saluted Chelsea enforcer N'Golo Kante as he attempts to delay the PFA Player of the Year's march towards a second successive English Premier League winners' medal.

The 26-year-old France international drove former club Leicester to a shock title triumph last season and is doing much the same again at Stamford Bridge this term - following his big-money summer switch - to leave the Blues on the brink of glory.

Relegation-threatened Boro will stand in his way tomorrow morning (Singapore time), when they head for the capital knowing that a loss will condemn them to the Championship, and Agnew is only too aware of what Kante can do.

Said Agnew: "He's been absolutely top-class. He's the one player who knits it all together - he did it for Leicester last season.

BALANCE

"Any successful team, it's all about balance, whether it's physical attributes of quick players and big players, or whether it's technical players, or whether it's the workman-like player who really does hold the team together.

"He's a player who I think has been probably as good as anybody throughout the season. He's had an excellent season - well, he's had two seasons where he has been different class."

Boro will run out having been buoyed by a return of four points from their last two games, a 1-0 victory over derby rivals Sunderland and a 2-2 draw with Manchester City, who rode their luck as they escaped from the Riverside Stadium with a point on April 30.

The win against the Black Cats was their first in the league since Dec 17 and - although the improvement may have come a few weeks too late - Agnew has been hugely encouraged by what he has seen with midfielder Marten de Roon particularly impressive.

The £12million (S$21.9m) summer signing from Atalanta scored the winner against Sunderland and Agnew has been delighted with his contribution.

He said: "He has come from Italy, which is slightly different in terms of the style of play, a little bit more defensive, and we have changed his position.