Aguero ready to return for City

MAN CITY BURNLEY

Sergio Aguero was an unused substitute for Manchester City's last two matches after recovering from a broken rib, but could return to their starting line-up against Burnley tonight.

City manager Pep Guardiola revealed last night that the Argetine striker is ready to play.

Guardiola had named the same starting line-up for his previous two matches - the 7-2 thrashing of Stoke and the 2-1 win over Napoli - and is likely to rotate his squad in the midst of a gruelling run of seven games in three weeks.

He said: "The game against Stoke, Aguero had done just one training session. Against Napoli he was ready and, of course, he's ready for Burnley."

However, Guardiola may be reluctant to leave out Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, who has scored five goals in his last three games for club and country.

In any case, making too many changes may be too risky against a Burnley side who have recorded some fine away results this season, winning at Chelsea and Everton, and drawing at Tottenham and Liverpool.

Sean Dyche's side are seventh after eight games, having garnered eight away points. They collected just seven for the whole of last season.

One player who won't be available for City is defender Vincent Kompany, who is out along with long-term casualty Benjamin Mendy.

Kompany suffered a calf injury playing for Belgium against Gibraltar in August and has not played at club level since the 2-1 win over Bournemouth later that month.

The key player for Guardiola this season has been Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who was involved in five of the seven goals against Stoke, and seems to be revelling in a slightly deeper role.

De Bruyne, though, is modest about his form. "I think I did the same last season," he said.

"Obviously, the team know me better and better the way I play. I think if you check the assists I did before in Germany and Belgium, a lot of times it's the same as now.

"It's the way I think. It's great to get a player in a scoring position. If I can give that ball, I will give it because I think at that time in the game, it's the right pass for me.