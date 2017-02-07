Aguero vows to fight for his place

Sergio Aguero is determined to prove that he has a future at Manchester City.

The prolific striker suggested that he may have some convincing to do after being named among the substitutes for a second successive Premier League game on Sunday.

New signing Gabriel Jesus led the line in his place and stole the show with two goals, including the last-gasp winner, as City beat Swansea 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero said: "In three years, my contract is up, that's why I say I'm happy at the club.

"In these last three months that are left, I have to help the club and the club will decide if I have a place here or not. I want to stay, of course."

The prospect of Aguero leaving in the summer was immediately dismissed by City, who want the Argentinian to stay.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract extension earlier this season, committing to the club until 2020.

Manager Pep Guardiola has previously said that Aguero, who has scored 154 goals since joining City in 2011, has earned the right to leave City at a time of his own choosing.

A senior figure at the club reiterated that stance to Press Association Sport on Sunday.

WAIT

In the meantime, Aguero acknowledges he may have to wait for his chance after Jesus, who joined City last month following a £27-million (S$47.5m) move from Palmeiras, continued his fine start in Manchester.

"Sometimes, this happens," Aguero said. "When you're on the bench, you have to wait for your opportunity."

On Jesus, he said: "He's a great player, he's a very young player, but he will learn a lot at City and he will have a great future at the club."