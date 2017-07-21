Aguero will stay at City: Pep

Sergio Aguero's (above, right) status as Pep Guardiola's (left) main striker at Manchester City has been in question since the arrival of Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists that he has no plans to sell Sergio Aguero but confirmed the club were in talks with "three or four" potential new signings.

Speaking ahead of City's International Champions Cup clash with Manchester United this morning (Singapore time), Guardiola tried to draw a line under speculation about Aguero's future.

Chelsea were linked to the 29-year-old Argentina striker, but Guardiola said: "You know my opinion on Sergio. I said many times last season and he's our player. He will remain here."

Guardiola also confirmed an interest in Real Madrid's Brazilian right back Danilo, while refusing to rule out moves for Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez or Monaco fullback Benjamin Mendy.

He said: "We have many options for people, players coming, but until the deal is done, out of respect for the other clubs, I cannot say absolutely anything.

"But (Danilo) is one option we have.

"I said he's a player from Real Madrid, so we are talking with not too many players, but three or four players to try, if possible, to join us for not only the next season but the next three, four, five years because all of them are so, so young players.

"We need that, refresh with the spirit of the new players.

"It is good for them, for the old players like Vincent (Kompany) and the other ones here at the club."

The Spaniard is overseeing major surgery at the Etihad, with Bernardo Silva, Ederson Moraes and Kyle Walker arriving, while several of the old guard had left.

PA Sport understands Danilo will cost 30 million euros (S$47.3 million) with no add-ons and Guardiola views him as a player capable of playing in both fullback positions and in holding midfield.

A move for England left back Ryan Bertrand seems unlikely given Southampton are reluctant to sell, while goalkeeper Pepe Reina is said to have been offered by Napoli rather than pursued by City.

Guardiola ruled out a move for his compatriot and insisted Claudio Bravo will stay despite an error-prone first season.

One striker who is heading for the exit door is Kelechi Iheanacho, with the Nigerian's move to Leicester edging closer.

"He is close to making a deal, a transfer and he decided to stay in Manchester," the City boss said of Iheanacho.

"Maybe next week or the next 10 days he is going to finish.

"We have an option to have the opportunity in a few years to bring him back.

"But he's a young player and we believe he deserves to play."

Wilfried Bony, who spent last season at Stoke, also looks to be on his way out, but Guardiola insists the only reason he is absent from City's US tour is due to injury.